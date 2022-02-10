  
Malibu, CA, Feb 10, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we join James Pettit the CEO of Aben Resources Ltd (CVE:ABN)(OTCMKTS:ABNAF). Mr. Pettit discusses the recent filing of a NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Justin Gold Project in Canada's Yukon Territory. The company is looking to JV or option out this 7000 hectare property with visible gold and high grade anomalies.

About Aben Resources Ltd

Aben Resources (CVE:ABN) (OTCMKTS:ABNAF) (FRA:E2L2) is a Canadian gold exploration company developing gold-focused projects in British Columbia and the Yukon Territory. Aben is a well-funded junior exploration company with over $1.5 million in the Company's treasury. For further information on Aben Resources Ltd. (CVE:ABN), visit our Company's web site at www.abenresources.com.

     


