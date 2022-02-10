Malibu, CA, Feb 10, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we join James Pettit the CEO of Aben Resources Ltd ( CVE:ABN )( OTCMKTS:ABNAF ). Mr. Pettit discusses the recent filing of a NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Justin Gold Project in Canada's Yukon Territory. The company is looking to JV or option out this 7000 hectare property with visible gold and high grade anomalies.To listen to the Interview, please visit:About Aben Resources Ltd

