

OliveX to begin roll out of its First Dustland NFT Airdrop

Sydney, Mar 18, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - OliveX Holdings Limited ( NSX:OLX ), through its wholly-owned subsidiary OliveX (BVI) Limited, is proud to announce that the first Non-fungible token (NFT) airdrop for Dustland Runner, its move-to-earn blockchain audio fitness game, a global first, began on March 17, 2022.The NFT is a key component of the Dustland Runner game, which is a core product of the OliveX's fitness metaverse and ecosystem. Along with the Sandbox and DOSE utility token, Dustland Runner is a pillar of the business providing unique user experiences through fitness gamification, augmented reality, and play-to-earn experiences.Airdrop delivery on approximately 600,000 NFTs began March 17.In addition to the NFT airdrop, Dustland Runner is now available for pre-registration at the Google Play Store, where users can enroll for automatic download on the game's launch date, to be confirmed in the coming weeks.Keith Rumjahn, founder and CEO of OliveX, commented:"This marks a very exciting milestone for our business vision, where we can finally demonstrate the power and potential of our game, encourage people to have fun and stay active, and to incentivise players in the process. It's our mission to help people embrace health and fitness and feel good about measuring their progress. Runner is our first game, but Dustland will also feature Rider in the future, and interoperability of the NFTs across the OliveX metaverse will remain a key strategy going forward."About OliveX Holdings Limited

OliveX (NSX:OLX) is a digital health and fitness company selling innovative products and applications to deliver a unique user experience using artificial intelligence, gamification and premium content. With its flagship product the KARA Smart Fitness Mirror and associated subscription-based applications, OliveX provides a platform that links and engages consumers with brands, influencers and fitness coaches and that enables any space to become a personal fitness studio. OliveX has a market reach that spans over 170 countries.