

Huobi Global Enter Into Agreement on DOSE

Sydney, April 26, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - OliveX Holdings Limited ( NSX:OLX ), through its wholly-owned subsidiary OliveX (BVI) Limited, is proud to announce the two have reached an agreement to list DOSE, the utility token that underpins OliveX Fitness Metaverse, on Huobi Global, a worldwide leader among crypto and digital assets trading platforms.Huobi Global is now open to DOSE deposits, and will officially list on April 27, with withdrawal opening at 08:30 UTC on April 28, 2022. DOSE/USDT spot trading will open when deposit volumes meet market trading demand, and will be officially announced prior to commencement.The move-to-earn (M2E) model has taken centre stage over the past month, with utility tokens trending upwards, including DOSE. The promising performance following the successful launch of the Dustland Runner M2E audio adventure app (currently Alpha testing) is a testament to the potential of the gamified fitness experience, which is the core of OliveX's business mission.Keith Rumjahn, founder and CEO, commented: "The OliveX team is charging full steam ahead to capitalise on the opportunity of move-to-earn. We made significant progress on our Dustland Runner app by launching both Android and iOS in April, and at the same time making DOSE tokens as accessible to players and investors as possible by continuously forming strategic partnerships with global exchanges like Huobi Global. DOSE tokenomics form part of a carefully considered ecosystem that looks to support the earn, play and entertainment components created by the OliveX Fitness Metaverse."Huobi Global is the premier Bitcoin and Ethereum trading platform, providing secure and convenient trading services for hundreds of digital assets, which will significantly increase DOSE's liquidity and exposure, and further amplify the OliveX utility token as well as its Fitness Metaverse. This listing marks the fifth successful listing of DOSE on centralised exchanges, following OKX, gate.io, MEXC and AAX.About OliveX Holdings Limited

OliveX (NSX:OLX) is a digital health and fitness company selling innovative products and applications to deliver a unique user experience using artificial intelligence, gamification and premium content. With its flagship product the KARA Smart Fitness Mirror and associated subscription-based applications, OliveX provides a platform that links and engages consumers with brands, influencers and fitness coaches and that enables any space to become a personal fitness studio. OliveX has a market reach that spans over 170 countries.