Access agreement with Caesars expands product offering in key state



Expands its U.S. Landscape with the Addition of Indiana iGaming Market Access

Social Media Share this Article Tweet  Print This Article ABN Newswire

Las Vegas, NV, April 26, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Reaffirming its bullish view on the U.S. iGaming sector, PlayUp announced an expansion to its market access footprint in Indiana that will allow the operator to offer a suite of iGaming products in the state subject to regulatory approvals.The addition of iGaming comes through PlayUp's existing market access in Indiana with Caesars Entertainment. PlayUp will add iGaming to its sports betting offering once legislators and regulators in the state have the framework for the sector in place. The arrangement adds to existing access arrangements with Caesars in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Iowa for iGaming, and Indiana and Iowa for sports betting."We've proven we can gain market share in the ultra-competitive sports betting landscape in New Jersey," he said. "Once regulated, we will be ready to bring PlayUp to the iGaming market in Indiana which we recognize as a monumental growth opportunity for our business."Industry analyst project the iGaming market in the U.S. to be nearly $8 billion by 2025. Global CEO, Daniel Simic said part of PlayUp's long-term strategy is to have a robust "one platform' experience and product offering for sports betting, horse racing, iGaming, Daily Fantasy Sports and more.