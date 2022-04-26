

Draftstars Announces Australia's Largest Daily Fantasy Sports Prize Pool of $500K

Sydney, May 11, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Draftstars, Australia's No.1 Daily Fantasy Sports platform owned by next-generation and entertainment group PlayUp, is once again celebrating the highly anticipated 2022 AFL Daily Fantasy Live Final competition, with a massive $500,000 prize pool.PlayUp Global CEO, Daniel Simic commented: "Our Draftstars players have an opportunity to walk away with the $150,000 first place prize simply by entering a Draftstars Live Final Qualifier Contest and picking their favourite AFL fantasy team. $500,000 is the largest Fantasy Prize Pool ever to be offered in Australia and we are proud to be hosting the hugely popular competition and Live Final. As Draftstars grows, so do our prize pools. Next year we are aiming to have a $1m competition."PlayUp Australia CEO, Paul Jeronimo commented: "We might not have been able to host last year's Live Final in person, but the Virtual Event in 2021 was still a huge hit with a massive $250,000 prize pool won. This year we're back, bigger and better than ever."Everyone over 18 in Australia is welcome to join and to win a ticket to the $500,000 Live Final, players need to simply win any AFL Qualifier Contest. There's a Qualifier Contest available on selected AFL slates throughout the season until the Live Final. There will also be additional qualifier contests available on select matches for other sports throughout the period.The AFL $500k Live Final contest will be held at The Timber Yard in Port Melbourne on August 21st 2022. The match for the final contest is yet to be determined pending the release of the fixture for that round.About PlayUp

PlayUp is a next generation entertainment and technology group that enriches the lives of its clients by providing an entertaining, rewarding, and responsible online betting service. At its core, PlayUp develops innovative betting technologies in-house to power its brands and deliver world-class user experiences. Its energies are focused on fulfilling the needs of dedicated and passionate users who seek a deeper connection to the games they play.



PlayUp's mission is to unify online betting into one platform inclusive of Sports Betting, Fixed-Odds Racing (Horses and Greyhounds), iGaming, Esports and Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) where it now hosts Australia's largest and indeed some of the world's biggest prize pools in competitive peer-to-peer online betting.



The company holds online betting licenses in multiple jurisdictions and currently operates in Australia, New Zealand, India and several regulated USA states.