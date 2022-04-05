loading.........

Malibu, CA, June 13, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Dr. Andrew Ramcharan, Senior Vice President of Corporate Development for Rockridge Resources Ltd, trading on the TSX Venture Exchange as ROCK and in the US on the OTC as RRRLF. In this segment we discuss the commencement of the fully funded drill program at the high-grade Knife Lake Copper Project in Saskatchewan. Dr. Ramcharan illustrates why he joined the company this year as well as stating the case for looking at junior copper companies such as Rockridge as a potential investment opportunity.Rockridge Resources Ltd. ( CVE:ROCK ) ( OTCMKTS:RRRLF ) ( FRA:RR0 ) is pleased to announce that its fully funded Summer 2022 diamond drill program is set to commence in mid-July at the Knife Lake Copper VMS Project located in Saskatchewan, Canada (the "Knife Lake Project" or "Property"). Using the results and interpretation from the 2021 geophysical programs, as well as the 2021 drill and field programs, the upcoming program will focus on Geophysical VTEM targets at the Gilbert Lake zones. Furthermore, the Company is evaluating other targets across the property as well as infill and expansion drill targets at the deposit. The Knife Lake Project, consisting of 82 claims totaling 56,865 hectares (140,516 acres), is an advanced-stage copper, silver, zinc and cobalt exploration property in Saskatchewan host to the Knife Lake Deposit.To listen to the interview, please visit:About Rockridge Resources Ltd

Rockridge Resources (CVE:ROCK) is a publicly traded mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and other mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company's Raney Gold Project is a high-grade gold exploration project located in the same greenstone belt that hosts the world-class Timmins and Kirkland Lake lode gold mining camps. The Company's Knife Lake Project is in Saskatchewan, which is ranked as the #3 mining jurisdiction in the world by the Fraser Institute. The project hosts the Knife Lake deposit, which is a VMS, near-surface copper-cobalt-gold-silver-zinc deposit open along strike and at depth. Rockridge's goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.