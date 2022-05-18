

PlayUp and Wests Tigers support Chris O'Brien Lifehouse

Sydney, June 30, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - PlayUp and Wests Tigers, are joining forces to support the Chris O'Brien Lifehouse "Go the Distance Campaign."PlayUp will donate its back-of-shorts advertising panel to Chris O'Brien Lifehouse for the Round 16 match on July 3, when the Warriors play their first game on home soil in more than two and a half years.PlayUp and the club are together aiming to raise up to $20,000, which will be donated to Chris O'Brien Lifehouse - a not-for-profit cancer hospital in Camperdown.Here's how it's going to work.Wests Tigers will contribute $1 for every metre made by its players against the Warriors this Sunday, and then also for the four games played during the month of August.Both PlayUp and Wests Tigers are also encouraging staff to get active, donating $1 per km that staff exercise during the month of August.PlayUp will then match the total amount at the end of August dollar for dollar.PlayUp's Australian CEO, Paul Jeronimo, has a very close connection with Lifehouse as his wife is currently a patient there."We've seen first-hand what an amazing treatment facility it is, and the tremendous work done by the team at Lifehouse," said Jeronimo.Adding, "We are proud to be able to give something back through this fund-raising campaign."This fundraising effort from PlayUp and Wests Tigers forms part of the Chris O'Brien Lifehouse 'Go The Distance' campaign, which runs through August.The 'Go The Distance' campaign is aiming to raise $750,000 for patients with cancer at Chris O'Brien Lifehouse. Collectively these patients travel almost 400,000 kms every year for treatment.Wife of the late Professor Chris O'Brien AO, Gail O'Brien, says it's common for patients to travel vast distances to receive treatment, "The funds raised from Go The Distance will be vital to ensure that we can continue to reach more patients, provide them access to the highest level of patient care, and keep striving to reduce the journey from research findings to treatment options."If you'd like to do your part this August to help, you can. Whether you choose to swim, bike, run, or walk, every bit counts.To learn more about how to get involved with the Chris O'Brien Lifehouse 'Go The Distance' appeal - visit here:Links to COBLH Social Media:COBLH Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ChrisOBrienLifehouse COBLH Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chris_obrien_lifehouse LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/chrisobrienlifehouse Twitter: https://twitter.com/COBLH About PlayUp

