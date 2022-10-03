loading.........

Malibu, CA, Oct 3, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Ellis Martin had the pleasure of visiting with the Honorable Ranj Pillai, Minister of Economic Development for the Yukon Territory while they both were attending the Precious Metals Summit at Beaver Creek, Colorado.



The Yukon Government along with the Yukon Mining Alliance under the direction of Minister Pillai has been very proactive with regard to reaching out beyond the borders of the territory and Canada in illustrating opportunities in mining in the jurisdiction, more so in the editor's opinion than any other Canadian province or territory.



Several producing mines have gone into production during the last few years alone, with many of the majors looking into further acquisitions there.



In this special segment of The Ellis Martin Report, we learn the motivation and the methodology behind the Minister's success in collectively fortifying a positive business environment for the Yukon before, during and beyond the pandemic, with a clear path forward.



To listen to the Interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/114172/yukon





