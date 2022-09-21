loading.........

Malibu, CA, Oct 24, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Jordan Trimble, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Skyharbour Resources Ltd ( CVE:SYH ) ( SYHBF:OTCMKTS ) a preeminent uranium and thorium exploration Company with projects located in the prolific Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada. In this segment Mr. Trimble reviews the macroeconomics of the current uranium market and the company's latest partner project news.



Skyharbour Resources announced that it has entered into an option agreement (the "Option Agreement" or the "Agreement"), dated October 19th, 2022, with Tisdale Clean Energy Corp. ("Tisdale"), which provides Tisdale with an earn-in option to acquire an initial 51% interest and up to a 75% interest in the South Falcon East Property located in the Athabasca Basin in Northern Saskatchewan (the "Property").



The Property consists of a series of mineral claims totaling 12,464 hectares and is a portion of the Company's existing South Falcon Point Project. Skyharbour will retain a minority interest in the Property assuming the earn-in is completed as well as a 100% interest in the remaining and adjacent 32,006 hectare South Falcon Point Project and its management team as they advance the South Falcon East Project over the coming years with a substantial amount of exploration planned and significant cash and share payments to Skyharbour.



Assuming the option earn-in is completed, Skyharbour will retain a minority interest in the project as well as an NSR while maintaining a 100% interest in the surrounding claims. News will be forthcoming on exploration plans at the Property and will complement our aggressive drill campaign forthcoming at Russell Lake as well as those at various other partner-funded projects in our portfolio."



Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) (OTCMKTS:SYHBF) holds an extensive portfolio of uranium and thorium exploration projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin and is well positioned to benefit from improving uranium market fundamentals with six drill-ready projects. In July 2016, Skyharbour acquired an option from Denison Mines, a large strategic shareholder of the Company, to acquire 100% of the Moore Uranium Project which is located approximately 15 kilometres east of Denison's Wheeler River project and 39 kilometres south of Cameco's McArthur River uranium mine. Moore is an advanced stage uranium exploration project with high grade uranium mineralization at the Maverick Zone. Drill results have returned up to 6.0% U3O8 over 5.9 metres, including 20.8% U3O8 over 1.5 metres at a vertical depth of 265 metres. Skyharbour has signed option agreements with Orano Canada Inc. and Azincourt Energy whereby Orano and Azincourt can earn in up to 70% of specific segments of the Preston Project through a combined $9,800,000 in total exploration expenditures, as well as $1,700,000 in total cash payments and Azincourt shares. Preston is a large, geologically prospective property proximal to Fission Uranium's Triple R deposit as well as NexGen Energy's Arrow deposit. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Falcon Point Uranium Project which hosts a high-grade surface showing with up to 68% U3O8 in grab samples from a massive pitchblende vein, the source of which has yet to be discovered. The Company's 100% owned Mann Lake Uranium project on the east side of the Basin is strategically located adjacent to the Mann Lake Joint Venture operated by Cameco, where high-grade uranium mineralization has been identified. Skyharbour's goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.