Commences Inaugural 10,000m Drill Campaign at the Russell Lake Uranium Project

Vancouver, Feb 1, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Skyharbour Resources Ltd. ( CVE:SYH ) ( SYHBF:OTCMKTS ) ( SC1P:FRA ) is pleased to announce that the Company has commenced its inaugural winter drill program at the 73,294 hectare Russell Lake Uranium Project (the "Project") strategically located in the central core of the Eastern Athabasca Basin of northern Saskatchewan. Skyharbour is planning a minimum of 10,000 metres of diamond drilling in 18 to 20 drill holes over several phases and is fully funded and permitted for the drilling. The geologists and drilling crews are working out of an exploration camp on the Project located on the highway and within five kilometres of Denison Mines' Phoenix deposit located on the adjacent Wheeler River Project.



Jordan Trimble, President and CEO of Skyharbour, stated: "The commencement of our first diamond drill program at the Russell Lake Uranium Project is a key milestone for Skyharbour and its shareholders. This fully funded 10,000 m drill campaign will provide ample news flow well into the year as we advance the project using systematic and proven exploration methodologies coupled with new geological models and targeting strategies. We are confident in the discovery potential and exploration upside at Russell Lake given the high-grade mineralization in historical drill holes along with the many highly prospective target areas hosting the geology necessary for high-grade uranium deposition."



"Skyharbour is also excited to have additional news flow and catalysts from its prospect generator business consisting of seven partner companies advancing some of our other projects throughout the Athabasca Basin. Over the next year, the Company is anticipating the largest combined drilling and exploration programs at its primary projects of Russell and Moore, as well as at its partner-funded projects of East Preston, Hook Lake, Mann Lake, Yurchison, South Falcon East, Wallee and Usam."



Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) (OTCMKTS:SYHBF) holds an extensive portfolio of uranium and thorium exploration projects in Canada's Athabasca Basin and is well positioned to benefit from improving uranium market fundamentals with six drill-ready projects. In July 2016, Skyharbour acquired an option from Denison Mines, a large strategic shareholder of the Company, to acquire 100% of the Moore Uranium Project which is located approximately 15 kilometres east of Denison's Wheeler River project and 39 kilometres south of Cameco's McArthur River uranium mine. Moore is an advanced stage uranium exploration project with high grade uranium mineralization at the Maverick Zone. Drill results have returned up to 6.0% U3O8 over 5.9 metres, including 20.8% U3O8 over 1.5 metres at a vertical depth of 265 metres. Skyharbour has signed option agreements with Orano Canada Inc. and Azincourt Energy whereby Orano and Azincourt can earn in up to 70% of specific segments of the Preston Project through a combined $9,800,000 in total exploration expenditures, as well as $1,700,000 in total cash payments and Azincourt shares. Preston is a large, geologically prospective property proximal to Fission Uranium's Triple R deposit as well as NexGen Energy's Arrow deposit. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Falcon Point Uranium Project which hosts a high-grade surface showing with up to 68% U3O8 in grab samples from a massive pitchblende vein, the source of which has yet to be discovered. The Company's 100% owned Mann Lake Uranium project on the east side of the Basin is strategically located adjacent to the Mann Lake Joint Venture operated by Cameco, where high-grade uranium mineralization has been identified. Skyharbour's goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

