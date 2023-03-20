loading.........

Malibu, CA, Mar 20, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a discussion with Bradley Rourke, the CEO and President of Scottie Resources ( CVE:SCOT )( SCTSF:OTCMKTS )( SR8:FRA ). Mr. Rourke describes recent drill intercepts indicating significant high grade gold intercepts as well as the plan moving forward for this year's exploration season.



It has often been said that the best place to look for gold is where it has been found before. Scottie Resources Corp. is an exploration stage company engaged in the exploration and evaluation of gold and silver properties located in the "Golden Triangle" of British Columbia, Canada, an area which has shown great potential to host high grade gold and silver deposits.



The Company believes that mineral properties within the Golden Triangle are under-valued due to a lack of available infrastructure, a scenario which is currently changing. By acquiring undervalued properties and applying modern exploration techniques, data interpretation and 3-D modelling, Scottie Resources aims to build a substantial geological resource in the Golden Triangle. This approach is intended to dramatically increase the value of the Company's existing properties and advance them to a position where they may become operationally viable.



Scottie Resources Corp. owns a 100% interest in (or the option to acquire) the Blueberry, Domino, and past producing Scottie Gold Mine zones of the Scottie Gold Mine Project located in the heart of the Golden Triangle.



In addition, the Company owns 100% interest in the Georgia Project, Tide North and Sulu properties, and over 85% of the claims within the Cambria project, all located in the Stewart Mining Camp of the Golden Triangle.



A Corporate Finance Executive with 30 years experience in Mining, Energy, and Real Estate, Mr. Rourke holds a proven track record with successful start-up companies. His leadership experience and entrepreneurial approach have given new direction and scale to the Scottie Resources efforts in the Golden Triangle.



Scottie Resources Corp. (CVE:SCOT) (OTCMKTS:SCTSF) (FRA:SR8) owns a 100% interest in the Scottie Gold Mine Property which includes the Blueberry Zone and the high-grade, past-producing Scottie Gold Mine. Scottie also owns 100% interest in the Georgia Project which contains the high-grade past-producing Georgia River Mine, as well as the Cambria Project properties and the Sulu property. Altogether Scottie Resources holds more than 59,000 hectares of mineral claims in the Stewart Mining Camp in the Golden Triangle.

The Company's focus is on expanding the known mineralization around the past-producing mines while advancing near mine high-grade gold targets, with the purpose of delivering a potential resource.

All of the Company's properties are located in the area known as the Golden Triangle of British Columbia which is among the world's most prolific mineralized districts.

