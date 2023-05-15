Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) Interview with Managing Director and CEO Alexander Scanlon
Sydney, May 15, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Interview with Managing Director and CEO Alexander Scanlon. Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) is pursuing a plan to bring a gold complex back into production and intends to proceed in two stages.
First, the Tarcoola project is to be brought into production, which could be in 12-18 months, and then the much larger Tunkillia project, which has a JORC resource of 1.15 million ounces of gold.
The company already owns a mill and is well financed. The shareholder structure is very stable and the share count is low for an Australian company.
About Barton Gold Holdings Limited
Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) is an ASX listed Australian gold exploration company with a total attributable ~1.1Moz Au JORC (2012) Mineral Resources endowment (28.74Mt @ 1.2 g/t Au), a pipeline of advanced exploration projects and brownfield mines, and 100% ownership of the only regional gold mill in the central Gawler Craton of South Australia.
