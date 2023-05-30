loading.........

Malibu, CA, May 30, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin now for a conversation with Aneel Waraich the Executive Vice President, Co-Founder and Director of Steppe Gold ( STPGF:OTCMKTS ) ( TSE:STGO ) ( 2J9:FRA ). You'll hear an update on the company's ATO Gold Mine in Mongolia as well as the recent acquisition establishing a strong gold footprint in Peru.



The company recently announced that they have entered into a binding letter of intent pursuant to which Steppe Gold, either directly or through a wholly-owned subsidiary, will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Anacortes Mining by way of a court approved plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), in an all-share transaction.



Additionally, Steppe Gold just completed a #12.1M Upsized private placement, with participation by Eric Sprott and Steppe Gold's management.



How is Steppe Gold staying ahead of the game in a constricted junior mining market?



To listen to the Interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/18K36F52





About Steppe Gold Ltd





Steppe Gold Ltd (TSE:STGO) (OTCMKTS:STPGF) (FRA:2J9) is Mongolia's premier precious metals company and is projected to produce over 100,000 ounces of gold from the current operational oxide zone of the ATO Gold Mine this year in 2022 and in 2023. The Company also completed a feasibility study into expansion of the ATO Gold Mine to approximately 100,000 ounces of gold per annum from the development of underlying fresh rock ores.

About The Ellis Martin Report

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.