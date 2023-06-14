

Processing Starts on Second Mill Cleanout Parcel

Adelaide, June 14, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Barton Gold Holdings Limited ( ASX:BGD ) is pleased to announce that the second parcel of December 2022 mill cleanout materials is now being processed and prepared for sale.



In December 2022 Barton recovered an estimated 10+ tonnes of gold bearing materials from the gold room, ball mills, sumps, floor and gravity circuit during a preliminary review of the Central Gawler Mill.



This parcel comprises ~4.5 wet tonnes of material which has been pre-screened for processing.



The first parcel of ~3.8 dry tonnes of materials recently returned an average grade of ~3,000 g/t Au, for a contained metal value of ~375oz Au worth ~AUD $1.1 million at current AUD gold prices.



The first parcel results figures are indicative only and final recoveries may vary significantly based upon metallurgical and other factors. The recovered materials are also highly variable in nature, therefore the first parcel results do not forecast results for the second parcel of materials.



Commenting on the mill recoveries assays, Barton MD Alex Scanlon said:



"We hope to have the results for this second parcel of concentrate materials by 30 June. With approximately 375 ounces of gold contained in concentrate from the first ~1/3 of the materials, we hope we can confirm a material increase in contained value for shareholders. We will share the assay results for this batch of materials as soon as they are available, and also expect the third and final batch of ~3 tonnes of material to be prepared in July."





About Barton Gold Holdings Limited





Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) is an ASX listed Australian gold exploration company with a total attributable ~1.1Moz Au JORC (2012) Mineral Resources endowment (28.74Mt @ 1.2 g/t Au), a pipeline of advanced exploration projects and brownfield mines, and 100% ownership of the only regional gold mill in the central Gawler Craton of South Australia.