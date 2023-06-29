loading.........

Toronto, June 29, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we chat with Dr. Paul West-Sells, CEO of Western Copper and Gold ( NYSE:WRN ) ( TSE:WRN ). What are the fundamentals for copper? Why have both Rio Tinto and Mitsubishi staked a major investment in WRN's Casino Project? Dr. West-Sells and Ellis take a close look at all factors affecting the markets.



To Listen to the Interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/67Q26Z72





About The Ellis Martin Report





About Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN) (TSE:WRN) is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world. The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.