

Share Purchase Plan Closing Friday, 14 July 2023

Adelaide, July 12, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Barton Gold Holdings Limited ( ASX:BGD ) wishes to remind interested eligible shareholders that the Share Purchase Plan (SPP) announced on 19 June 2023 will close shortly.



The SPP offers all eligible shareholders the opportunity to acquire new Barton shares at the same price of $0.25 per share (Share) as the Company's recent institutional placement (Placement).



HIGHLIGHTS



- $1m Share Purchase Plan (SPP) will close at 5.00pm AWST on Friday, 14 July 2023



- $10+ million 30 June 2023 cash balance after recent $3.5m institutional placement



- Cash balance to increase with SPP and gold concentrates ($3.4m contained Au) proceeds



A letter to shareholders (Letter) and a booklet containing the full SPP details (SPP Offer Booklet) was published on the ASX, with the Letter and an application form mailed to eligible shareholders, on 27 June 2023. The SPP will close at 5.00pm AWST on Friday, 14 July 2023. Application monies are due by this time.



Commenting on the SPP opportunity, Barton MD Alex Scanlon said:



"Barton is very well capitalised for our continued growth and evaluation of potential 'Stage 1' development pathways. The proceeds of the SPP, along with other continued asset monetisation initiatives such as gold concentrates sales, will further reinforce our treasury and the ability to capture high value opportunities. "We encourage eligible shareholders who are interested to extend their participation in Barton to take up the opportunity to acquire shares directly from the Company."





About Barton Gold Holdings Limited





Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) is an ASX listed Australian gold exploration company with a total attributable ~1.1Moz Au JORC (2012) Mineral Resources endowment (28.74Mt @ 1.2 g/t Au), a pipeline of advanced exploration projects and brownfield mines, and 100% ownership of the only regional gold mill in the central Gawler Craton of South Australia.