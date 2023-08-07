

Seismic Targeting Program Starts at Tarcoola Gold

Adelaide, Aug 7, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Barton Gold Holdings Limited ( ASX:BGD ) is pleased to confirm that a major regional seismic program with industry leader HiSeis has started at the Tarcoola Gold Project (Tarcoola).



The survey aims to develop a higher resolution model of the near surface (0-500m depth) structure across a ~15km long zone prospective for repeats of the Perseverance Mine's mineralisation. This is shown below in Figure 1*, which identifies multiple analogous structures approaching known priority targets at surface.



Commenting on the seismic program, Barton MD Alex Scanlon said:



"This program continues our systematic approach to building a new regional geological model across an exciting field of priority targets. With improved near-surface structural resolution we will then be able to drill test structures more precisely for potential shallow repeats of the Perseverance Mine's high-grade mineralisation. "We expect to be drilling our best targets by the end of 2023, continuing through 2024 as we pursue Tarcoola Resources growth as the basis for potential 'Stage 1' accelerated development pathways."



Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) is an ASX listed Australian gold exploration company with a total attributable ~1.1Moz Au JORC (2012) Mineral Resources endowment (28.74Mt @ 1.2 g/t Au), a pipeline of advanced exploration projects and brownfield mines, and 100% ownership of the only regional gold mill in the central Gawler Craton of South Australia.