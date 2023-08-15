

Barton Gold Commences Trading on OTCQB & Frankfurt Exchanges

Adelaide, Aug 15, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Barton Gold Holdings Limited ( ASX:BGD ) ( BGD3:FRA ) ( BGDFF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to confirm that its fully paid ordinary shares can now be traded via the OTCQB market and the Frankfurt stock exchange. Trading is expected to commence today (being Monday, 14 August 2023 in the US).



OTCQB Market



Barton has established a secondary trading listing on the US OTCQB market with the ticker code BGDFF, with JWTT Inc as its OTCQB Sponsor. The compliance requirements for an OTCQB listing are similar to the requirements for the ASX, with Company disclosures uploaded to the OTC market following ASX release.



Several online brokers such as Interactive Brokers, Ameritrade, Fidelity, Charles Schwab and E-Trade offer OTCQB trades. Interested investors should inquire of their brokers whether OTCQB shares are available.



Frankfurt Stock Exchange



Barton has also gained another secondary listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange with the ticker code BGD3. Compliance requirements for a Frankfurt cross-listing are minimal for an ASX-listed company.



Cross-Listing Benefits



Cross-listing to the OTCQB and Frankfurt exchanges offers several advantages for US-based and European investors, including:



1. Quotes, trades and settlements in US Dollars (USD) and Euro (EUR);



2. Trading during normal market hours in North America and Western Europe; and



3. BGDFF and BGD3 are the same class the Company's shares traded on the ASX ( ASX:BGD ).



The Company's primary listing remains on the ASX, and an investors' ability to trade in the Company's shares on the ASX will not be impacted as a result of the OTCQB or Frankfurt exchange secondary listings.



No new shares have been issued to facilitate the quotation. All trades executed on the OTCQB or Frankfurt exchanges will then be settled by the relevant market makers through the ASX during ASX market hours.



Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC)



The Company has also applied for full service eligibility from the DTCC to allow real time electronic clearing and settlement of BGDFF. DTCC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust Company providing expedited institutional trade settlement of US securities transactions with lower counterparty risk. A successful DTCC registration would enable BGDFF shares to be held and settled by a wide range of full service US brokers.





About Barton Gold Holdings Limited





Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) (FRA:BGD3) (OTCQB:BGDFF) is an ASX listed Australian gold exploration company with a total attributable ~1.1Moz Au JORC (2012) Mineral Resources endowment (28.74Mt @ 1.2 g/t Au), a pipeline of advanced exploration projects and brownfield mines, and 100% ownership of the only regional gold mill in the central Gawler Craton of South Australia.