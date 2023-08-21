   Barton Gold Holdings Limited Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
#Financial General#Mining#Gold
Saleable Gold Concentrates Increase to Approx. 1,400oz Au
Saleable Gold Concentrates Increase to Approx. 1,400oz Au

Adelaide, Aug 21, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) (BGD3:FRA) (BGDFF:OTCMKTS) is pleased to announce that preliminary assays for the third parcel of December 2022 mill cleanout materials have been received. In December 2022 Barton recovered an estimated 10+ tonnes of gold bearing materials from the gold room, ball mills, sumps, floor and gravity circuit during a review of the Central Gawler Mill.

The third ~3.6 dry tonnes have assayed an average ~1,700 g/t Au, for ~210oz Au of contained metal.

The first parcel of ~3.8 dry tonnes previously returned an average grade of ~3,000 g/t Au, for a contained metal value of ~375oz Au, and the second parcel of ~3.6 dry tonnes previously returned an average grade of ~7,000 g/t Au, for a contained metal value of ~815oz Au.

Total saleable gold concentrates are therefore now ~11 dry tonnes grading ~3,880 g/t Au, for a contained metal value of ~1,400oz Au worth ~AUD $4.1m at current AUD gold prices of $2,950/oz.

The third parcel is the final main parcel of materials from the December 2022 mill cleanout. Assay figures are indicative only and final recoveries may vary significantly based upon metallurgical and other factors.

Commenting on the updated mill recoveries, Barton MD Alex Scanlon said:

"Our mill is a valuable, fully permitted strategic infrastructure platform for our Stage 1 and long-term strategies. The more than $5 million worth of gold it has yielded to date is a considerable 'advance bonus' for Barton."


About Barton Gold Holdings Limited

Barton Gold HoldingsBarton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) (FRA:BGD3) (OTCQB:BGDFF) is an ASX listed Australian gold exploration company with a total attributable ~1.1Moz Au JORC (2012) Mineral Resources endowment (28.74Mt @ 1.2 g/t Au), a pipeline of advanced exploration projects and brownfield mines, and 100% ownership of the only regional gold mill in the central Gawler Craton of South Australia.

   


Contact
Alexander Scanlon
Managing Director
E: a.scanlon@bartongold.com.au
T: +61 425 226 649

Shannon Coates
Company Secretary
E: cosec@bartongold.com.au
T: +61 8 9322 1587



Saleable Gold Concentrates Increase to Approx. 1,400oz Au

