loading.........

Perth, Sep 5, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Could Sodium Chloride or Salt Based Solid State Batteries replace lithium-ion batteries, or add to the choices for energy storage? Might these batteries be the perfect solution for grid storage? We're going to find out today! Join Ellis Martin as we take a virtual trip to Perth, Western Australia to visit with Iggy Tan, the Managing Director of Altech Batteries Ltd. ( ASX:ATC )



Altech Batteries is commercialising a 100 MWh (megawatt hour) solid state sodium chloride battery production facility, and is also at the cutting edge of developing battery materials for a Lithium-ion battery future by successfully incorporating silicon in graphite anodes to produce higher energy density batteries.



Mr Tan is a highly experienced mining and chemical executive with a number of significant achievements in commercial mining projects such as capital raisings, funding, construction, start-ups and operations. Mr Tan has over 30 years' chemical and mining experience and been an executive director of a number of ASX-listed companies.



To watch the video Interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/93DL0MKY





About Altech Batteries Ltd





Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

About The Ellis Martin Report

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.