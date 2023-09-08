

Diamond Drilling Starts at Tarcoola Gold Project

Adelaide, Sep 8, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Barton Gold Holdings Limited ( ASX:BGD ) ( BGD3:FRA ) ( BGDFF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to confirm that diamond drilling has started at the Tarcoola Gold Project (Tarcoola). During October 2021 Barton confirmed a shallow extension of the Perseverance mine mineralisation using reverse circulation (RC) drilling (Perseverance West), which was infilled with additional RC drilling during 2022.



Diamond drilling will target this 'Perseverance West' zone, with the goal to generate additional structural context to support a potential updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) on the Perseverance mine.



Barton has engaged Resolution Drilling, who also completed DD drilling for the Company in January 2023.



Commenting on the start of diamond drilling, Barton MD Alex Scanlon said:



"The Perseverance open pit mine represents an exciting potential starting point for 'Stage 1' regional operations.



The mine was producing high-grade ore to our Central Gawler Mill during 2017 and 2018, and on-pit extensions could represent a very attractive source of shallow, accessible mineralisation on a fully permitted Mining Lease.



"Perseverance is the only modern mine at Tarcoola despite a 130 year history of high-grade gold production in a gold field hosting hundreds of shallow historical workings across our Mining Lease and Exploration License.



We are hoping that our recently completed seismic targeting program will generate a much more detailed map of the subsurface architecture and help us identify a series of shallow, high-grade open pittable deposits."



