

Tunkillia Growth Drilling Expanded, Passes 10,000m Completed

Adelaide, Oct 16, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Barton Gold Holdings Limited ( ASX:BGD ) ( BGD3:FRA ) ( BGDFF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to provide a further progress update for ongoing growth drilling at the Tunkillia Gold Project (Tunkillia).



A total of approximately 9,900m RC drilling, and approximately 700m DD drilling has now been completed on extensions of the 1.15Moz Au 223 Deposit, and satellite gold zones 223 North, Area 191, and Area 51.



Priority RC drilling on the 223 Deposit extension targets is advancing quickly, with both RC drilling rigs now moving to undertake a further ~3,000m of additional drilling on the Southern 223 extension target.



RC drilling at 223 North, Northern 223, and Central 223 is complete.



Following Southern 223, ~1,500m RC drilling will start at Area 51.



DD drilling at Area 191 is complete, with DD drilling ongoing at Area 51, 223 North and Southern 223.



RC drilling will also test a regional target southeast of the 223 Deposit.



Commenting on Tunkillia drilling, Barton MD Alex Scanlon said:



"With three rigs, we are drilling between two to three thousand metres weekly depending upon ground conditions.



"We are accelerating extensional drilling with the goal to support another nearterm 223 Deposit Resources upgrade, followed by results during early 2024 for surrounding Tunkillia growth targets."



About Barton Gold Holdings Limited





Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) (FRA:BGD3) (OTCQB:BGDFF) is an ASX listed Australian gold exploration company with a total attributable ~1.1Moz Au JORC (2012) Mineral Resources endowment (28.74Mt @ 1.2 g/t Au), a pipeline of advanced exploration projects and brownfield mines, and 100% ownership of the only regional gold mill in the central Gawler Craton of South Australia.

