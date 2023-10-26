

Quarterly Activities Report

Adelaide, Oct 26, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - During the quarter Barton Gold Holdings Limited ( ASX:BGD ) ( BGD3:FRA ) ( BGDFF:OTCMKTS ) started exploration programs at the Tarcoola Gold (Tarcoola) and Tunkillia Gold (Tunkillia) Projects including seismic surveys and reverse circulation (RC) and diamond (DD) drilling.



Commenting on the Company's September 2023 quarter, Barton MD Alex Scanlon said:



"Barton has quickly followed up the many successes of fiscal year 2023 with multiple work programs targeting additional near-term Mineral Resources growth, and the discovery of new gold zones, at Tarcoola and Tunkillia.



"In parallel with ongoing large-scale drilling, we also remain focused on our asset monetisation initiatives. These have generated significant cash to support exploration while protecting our shareholders from excess dilution.



"We anticipate several exploration and corporate updates over the coming months, with a large number of assays starting soon given the scale of ongoing drilling. We look forward to sharing further news and thank our shareholders for their support in our mission to develop South Australia's largest independent gold producer."



*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/HFS8AZ44





About Barton Gold Holdings Limited





Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) (FRA:BGD3) (OTCQB:BGDFF) is an ASX listed Australian gold exploration company with a total attributable ~1.1Moz Au JORC (2012) Mineral Resources endowment (28.74Mt @ 1.2 g/t Au), a pipeline of advanced exploration projects and brownfield mines, and 100% ownership of the only regional gold mill in the central Gawler Craton of South Australia.

