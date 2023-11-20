loading.........

Sydney, Nov 20, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation in Sydney, Australia at the International Mining and Resources Conference (IMARC) with Mr. Iggy Tan, Non-Executive Chair of Lithium Universe Ltd. ( ASX:LU7 ). Led by Lithium pioneer Iggy Tan and the 'Dream Team', Lithium Universe has a bold vision of building a Lithium resource and refinery facility in Canada that will provide the critical materials for batteries, helping the world transition towards cleaner energy. We are pleased to be able to chat with Iggy.



To Listen to the Interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/5KJZGON6





About Lithium Universe Ltd





Lithium Universe Ltd (ASX:LU7), headed by industry trail blazer, Iggy Tan, and the Lithium Galaxy team has a proven track record of fast-tracking lithium projects, demonstrated by the successful development of the Mt Cattlin spodumene project for Galaxy Resources Limited.

Instead of exploring for the sake of exploration, Lithium Universe's mission is to quickly obtain a resource and construct a spodumene-producing mine in Quebec, Canada. Unlike many other Lithium exploration companies, Lithium Universe possesses the essential expertise and skills to develop and construct profitable projects.

About The Ellis Martin Report

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

