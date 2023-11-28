

Survey Reveals Tarcoola Goldfield Architecture

Adelaide, Nov 28, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Barton Gold Holdings Limited ( ASX:BGD ) ( BGD3:FRA ) ( BGDFF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to announce seismic analysis results from the Tarcoola Gold Project (Tarcoola), where in August 2023 HiSeis completed a detailed survey using a combination of accelerated weight drop and Vibroseis trucks.



The survey successfully mapped several new and previously untested structures across the historical Tarcoola Goldfield, with preliminary analysis indicating that gold mineralisation is closely associated with deeper-tapping sub-vertical structures similar to the Perseverance Fault.



Commenting on the Tarcoola seismic survey results, Barton MD Alex Scanlon said:



"We are excited to see the Tarcoola Goldfield's detailed architecture for the first time since its discovery 130 years ago. With little modern exploration and a history of high-grade production from over 600 shallow historical workings, the potential for exciting new discoveries is significant. We are analysing these results in combination with our other data sets, and expect to drill test our highest-priority exploration targets during early 2024."



Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) (FRA:BGD3) (OTCQB:BGDFF) is an ASX listed Australian gold exploration company with a total attributable ~1.1Moz Au JORC (2012) Mineral Resources endowment (28.74Mt @ 1.2 g/t Au), a pipeline of advanced exploration projects and brownfield mines, and 100% ownership of the only regional gold mill in the central Gawler Craton of South Australia.

