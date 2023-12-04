  Barton Gold Holdings Limited Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
20,000m Tunkillia Growth Drilling Program Complete
Adelaide, Dec 4, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Barton Gold Holdings Limited (googlechartASX:BGD) (googlechartBGD3:FRA) (googlechartBGDFF:OTCMKTS) is pleased to confirm the completion of extension and exploration drilling at the Tunkillia Gold Project (Tunkillia).

Over 100 holes totalling ~17,700m RC and ~2,900m DD drilling (including pre-collars) were completed on 223 Deposit extensions, satellite gold zones 223 North, Area 191, and Area 51, and the SE Offset target.

Priority RC and DD extension drilling on the 223 Deposit was finished on 30 October 2023, with assays at the northern and southern targets on the Deposit identifying new mineralisation potentially supporting growth in the Deposit.

223 North assays confirmed broad mineralisation complementing prior shallow, high-grade intervals in earlier drilling.

An updated JORC Mineral Resources Estimate (MRE) for these areas is expected shortly.

Assay results for RC and DD drilling of the Area 191 and Area 51 gold zones, and the SE Offset target, are underway with first results expected early 2024.

Commenting on Tunkillia drilling, Barton MD Alex Scanlon said:

"Our team have done an exceptional job to complete more than 20,000m RC and DD drilling at Tunkillia in only 14 weeks.

We look forward to sharing further results soon, including JORC Resources updates."

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/76RM09TJ


