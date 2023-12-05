

RC Drilling Starts at Tarcoola's Perseverance Open Pit Mine

Adelaide, Dec 5, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Barton Gold Holdings Limited ( ASX:BGD ) ( BGD3:FRA ) ( BGDFF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to confirm the start of RC drilling inside the Perseverance open pit mine at the Tarcoola Gold Project (Tarcoola). A total of approximately 1,500m drilling is planned to test immediate pit floor mineralisation.



Background



Barton's Tarcoola drilling programs completed during 2020 and 2021 identified multiple depth extensions of mineralisation below the Perseverance open pit mine floor, and confirmed a new shallow high-grade gold zone ('Perseverance West') in new structures identified behind the southern wall of the open pit.



The Company also recently published the results of a large-scale seismic survey program, revealing the subsurface architecture of the high-grade Tarcoola Goldfield for the first time in its 130 year history.



Program Details



The current drilling program will include approximately 20 reverse circulation (RC) drill holes totalling approximately 1,500 metres, targeting immediate extensions of mineralisation in the open pit floor. This follows diamond drilling (DD) during September 2023, where 600 metres drilling was completed at the south end of the pit to obtain structural information for the Deliverance Target and Perseverance West.



Analysis of the RC and DD drilling results will inform further follow up drilling, with the objective to convert extensions of the pit to JORC Mineral Resources during the first half of 2024. Other early 2024 Tarcoola programs will include drilling on high priority targets identified in the Company's recent seismic survey.



Commenting on the current Tarcoola drilling plans, Barton MD Alex Scanlon said:



"We are focused on adding shallow, easily accessible mineralisation to our existing open pit as the first step to confirming an initial base of Resources supporting an accelerated 'Stage 1' return to production and cash flow.



"Even minor extensions can offer high-value ounces considering our fully permitted Mining Lease, fully licensed mill, and the significantly reduced capital and operating requirements for an existing shallow open pit mine.



"We look forward to an exciting 2024 as we test several new targets identified in our recently published structural map of the Tarcoola Goldfield, and determine the roadmap for Barton's transition from 'explorer' to 'producer'."



About Barton Gold Holdings Limited





Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) (FRA:BGD3) (OTCQB:BGDFF) is an ASX listed Australian gold exploration company with a total attributable ~1.1Moz Au JORC (2012) Mineral Resources endowment (28.74Mt @ 1.2 g/t Au), a pipeline of advanced exploration projects and brownfield mines, and 100% ownership of the only regional gold mill in the central Gawler Craton of South Australia.

