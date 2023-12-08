

Tarcoola Open Pit Drilling Concluded to Finish 2023 Programs

Adelaide, Dec 8, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Barton Gold Holdings Limited ( ASX:BGD ) ( BGD3:FRA ) ( BGDFF:OTCMKTS ) provides an update that the reverse circulation (RC) drilling in the Tarcoola Gold Project's (Tarcoola) open pit mine has concluded early due to expected severe weather conditions, with ~400m drilled across 8 holes. This concludes major field operations for 2023, with 2024 drilling anticipated to start during March 2024.



Commenting on Tarcoola drilling and early 2024 plans, Barton MD Alex Scanlon said:



"We've completed 21,000m of RC and diamond drilling since early September and we'll be back out during early 2024 to complete this program and test priority Tarcoola Goldfield targets. We have a high volume of pending exploration results, so we look forward to delivering a JORC Resources update shortly and a fast start to 2024."



*To view tables and figures, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/WQ5EWH27





About Barton Gold Holdings Limited





Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) (FRA:BGD3) (OTCQB:BGDFF) is an ASX listed Australian gold exploration company with a total attributable ~1.1Moz Au JORC (2012) Mineral Resources endowment (28.74Mt @ 1.2 g/t Au), a pipeline of advanced exploration projects and brownfield mines, and 100% ownership of the only regional gold mill in the central Gawler Craton of South Australia.

