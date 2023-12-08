  Barton Gold Holdings Limited Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
Tarcoola Open Pit Drilling Concluded to Finish 2023 Programs
Tarcoola Open Pit Drilling Concluded to Finish 2023 Programs

Adelaide, Dec 8, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Barton Gold Holdings Limited (googlechartASX:BGD) (googlechartBGD3:FRA) (googlechartBGDFF:OTCMKTS) provides an update that the reverse circulation (RC) drilling in the Tarcoola Gold Project's (Tarcoola) open pit mine has concluded early due to expected severe weather conditions, with ~400m drilled across 8 holes. This concludes major field operations for 2023, with 2024 drilling anticipated to start during March 2024.

Commenting on Tarcoola drilling and early 2024 plans, Barton MD Alex Scanlon said:

"We've completed 21,000m of RC and diamond drilling since early September and we'll be back out during early 2024 to complete this program and test priority Tarcoola Goldfield targets. We have a high volume of pending exploration results, so we look forward to delivering a JORC Resources update shortly and a fast start to 2024."

About Barton Gold Holdings Limited

Barton Gold HoldingsBarton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) (FRA:BGD3) (OTCQB:BGDFF) is an ASX listed Australian gold exploration company with a total attributable ~1.1Moz Au JORC (2012) Mineral Resources endowment (28.74Mt @ 1.2 g/t Au), a pipeline of advanced exploration projects and brownfield mines, and 100% ownership of the only regional gold mill in the central Gawler Craton of South Australia.

Contact
Alexander Scanlon
Managing Director
E: a.scanlon@bartongold.com.au
T: +61 425 226 649

Shannon Coates
Company Secretary
E: cosec@bartongold.com.au
T: +61 8 9322 1587



