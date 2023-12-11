

Tunkillia JORC Resources Grow Another 20% to 1.38 Million oz

Adelaide, Dec 11, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Barton Gold Holdings Limited ( ASX:BGD ) ( BGD3:FRA ) ( BGDFF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to announce an updated JORC Mineral Resources Estimate (MRE) for the Tunkillia Gold Project (Tunkillia).



Approximately 15,200m of drilling has added ~224,000 oz Au in the cornerstone 223 Deposit and the 223 North satellite gold zone for an estimated 'all in' cost of ~A$16 / new ounce. Total Tunkillia Mineral Resources are now 1.38Moz Au (46.3Mt @ 0.93 g/t Au), with ~58% classified in the 'Indicated' category.



Commenting on the latest Tunkillia JORC Resources update, Barton MD Alex Scanlon said:



"This is the second time that Barton has grown the Tunkillia Project's JORC Resources during 2023, with a total of 413,000 ounces of gold added at an exceptionally low 'all in' cost of only A$14 per ounce. These results continue to validate the Company's exploration thesis for Tunkillia, with its mineral footprint rapidly expanding. "We look forward to sharing another ~8,000m of assays from target Areas 51, 191 and SE Offset in early 2024."



HIGHLIGHTS



- Tunkillia JORC Mineral Resources increase to 1.38 million oz (46.3Mt @ 0.93 g/t Au), with 224,000 oz Au added for an 'all in' cost of only AUD ~$16 / oz



- Attractive characteristics:



o 794koz Au of Tunkillia Project Resources are classified in the JORC 'Indicated' category (~58%)



o 277koz Au in shallow supergene zone starting from ~35m depth



o ~80% of Resource tonnes and ounces are within 200m of surface; and



o 300m long higher-grade zone located in the centre of the 223 Deposit



- Upgraded Tunkillia MRE includes:



o 223 Deposit extensions, a new southern gold zone, and 'Area 223 North' converted to MRE



o +22% total tonnes (+8.3Mt) and +20% total Au metal (+224koz)



o +80% Resource strike (from ~2km to ~3.5km)



- Conservatively modeled with a production mentality; tight grade capping and internal dilution targeting efficient, bulk open pit operations and strong metal reconciliation



- Near-term exploration upside, with Area 51, Area 191, and SE Offset assays pending



- Barton total JORC Mineral Resources increase to 1.46 million oz (47.2Mt @ 1.0 g/t Au), with 413,000 oz Au added during 2023 for an average 'all in' cost of only AUD $14 / oz



About Barton Gold Holdings Limited





Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) (FRA:BGD3) (OTCQB:BGDFF) is an ASX listed Australian gold exploration company with a total attributable ~1.1Moz Au JORC (2012) Mineral Resources endowment (28.74Mt @ 1.2 g/t Au), a pipeline of advanced exploration projects and brownfield mines, and 100% ownership of the only regional gold mill in the central Gawler Craton of South Australia.

