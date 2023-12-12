

Live Webinars - Tunkillia 1.38Moz Mineral Resources Update

Adelaide, Dec 12, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Barton Gold Holdings Limited ( ASX:BGD ) ( BGD3:FRA ) ( BGDFF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to announce live webinars hosted by Advisir and Red Cloud Securities. MD Alex Scanlon will present a new corporate presentation for its low cost, ~224,000 oz Au Mineral Resources increase at the Tunkillia Project.



Session 1 will be hosted by Mining Analyst Timothy Lee from Red Cloud Securities.



The webinar will start at 08.00 Vancouver time on Thursday 14 December 2023 (being 11:00 Toronto, 16:00 London, and 17.00 Zurich on Thursday, 14 December 2023).

To register, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/70X4O0Z9



Session 2 will be hosted by Branka Narancic from The Market Herald.



The webinar will start at 13:00 Perth time on Friday, 15 December 2023 (being 15:00 Brisbane, 15.30 Adelaide, and 16:00 Sydney on Friday, 15 December 2023).

To register, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/2902JJU1





About Barton Gold Holdings Limited





Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) (FRA:BGD3) (OTCQB:BGDFF) is an ASX listed Australian gold exploration company with a total attributable ~1.1Moz Au JORC (2012) Mineral Resources endowment (28.74Mt @ 1.2 g/t Au), a pipeline of advanced exploration projects and brownfield mines, and 100% ownership of the only regional gold mill in the central Gawler Craton of South Australia.

Related Companies