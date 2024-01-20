loading.........

Malibu, CA, Jan 20, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for an interview with Tim Xie, Chief Financial Officer and Director of QuantaSing Group Limited ( NASDAQ:QSG ).



With to date over 103 million users in just a few short years, Quantasing is dedicated to improving quality of life and well-being by providing lifelong personal learning and development opportunities.



Quanta Sing is the largest service provider in China's online adult and personal interest market in terms of revenue, according to a report by Frost & Sullivan.

By leveraging its proprietary tools and technology, Quantasing offers easy-to-understand, affordable, and accessible online courses to adult learners under a variety of brands.



Mr. Xie has served as Quantaing's chief financial officer since January 2021 and as its director since June 2022. He has an extensive background in marketing, financial technology, mergers and acquisitions and holds a masters degree in global economics form Nankai University.



Quantasing trades in the US on the NASDAQ as QSG.



To Listen to the Interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/2703L7NR





About QuantaSing Group Ltd





QuantaSing Group Ltd (NASDAQ:QSG) is a leading online service provider in China dedicated to improving people’s quality of life and well-being by providing lifelong personal learning and development opportunities. The Company is the largest service provider in China’s online adult learning market and China’s adult personal interest learning market in terms of revenue, according to a report by Frost & Sullivan based on data from 2022. By leveraging its proprietary tools and technology, QuantaSing offers easy-to-understand, affordable, and accessible online courses to adult learners under a variety of brands, including QiNiu, JiangZhen, and QianChi, empowering users to pursue personal development. Leveraging its extensive experience in individual online learning services, the Company has also expanded its services to corporate clients including, among others, marketing services and enterprise talent management services.

About The Ellis Martin Report

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

Related Companies