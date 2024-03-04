loading.........

Malibu, CA, Mar 4, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this episode of Money Talk Radio, Ellis Martin speaks with Victor Cantore of AMEX Exploration Inc. ( CVE:AMX ) ( AMXEF:OTCMKTS ) about the company's high-grade Perron Gold Property in Quebec, Canada where 400,000 meters have already been drilled. Ellis visited recently with the company at the @MinesandMoney Mines and Money Conference in Miami recently.



To Listen to the Interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/580G91QN





About Amex Exploration Inc





Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX) (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) is a junior mining exploration company, the primary objective of which is to acquire, explore, and develop viable gold and base metal projects in the mining-friendly jurisdictions on Quebec and Ontario. Amex has multiple highly prospective projects: the 100% owned Perron gold project located 110 kilometers north of Rouyn Noranda, Quebec, consisting of 116 adjacent claims covering 4,518 hectares; the 100% owned Eastmain River gold properties consisting of 135 claims covering 7,102 hectares and the 100% owned Cameron project located in Lebel-sur-Quevillon, Quebec, comprising 263 claims covering 14,743 hectares. In addition, Amex has an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Gowan Property located near the Kidd Creek Mine.

About The Ellis Martin Report

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

