  Barton Gold Holdings Limited Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
#Financial General#Mining#Gold
Half Yearly Report and Accounts
Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Adelaide, Mar 4, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - During the financial half year ended 31 December 2023 Barton Gold Holdings Limited (googlechartASX:BGD) (googlechartBGD3:FRA) (googlechartBGDFF:OTCMKTS) has executed multiple major exploration programs with the objectives to further expand the JORC 2012 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) at the Tunkillia Gold Project (Tunkillia) while also completing geophysical mapping of the regional architecture of the Tarcoola Gold Project (Tarcoola) to inform testing of prospective targets within a high-grade historical producing goldfield.
As a result of these programs the Company published (on 28 November 2023) a detailed new 3D map of the Tarcoola Goldfield's sub-surface structural architecture and announced (on 11 December 2023) a further MRE increase at Tunkillia of ~224,000oz Au for a total updated Tunkillia JORC MRE of 1.38 Million ounces gold.

Barton has also completed several key corporate initiatives including the rationalisation of non-core historical joint venture interests and the preparation of approximately 1,400oz gold-in-concentrates for which (subsequent to the financial half year ended 31 December 2023) a sales tender has commenced.

*To view the full report, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/C5ND0462


About Barton Gold Holdings Limited

Barton Gold HoldingsBarton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) (FRA:BGD3) (OTCQB:BGDFF) is an ASX listed Australian gold exploration company with a total attributable ~1.1Moz Au JORC (2012) Mineral Resources endowment (28.74Mt @ 1.2 g/t Au), a pipeline of advanced exploration projects and brownfield mines, and 100% ownership of the only regional gold mill in the central Gawler Craton of South Australia.

https://twitter.com/bartongoldbgd https://www.linkedin.com/company/barton-gold/ abnnewswire.com 


Contact
Alexander Scanlon
Managing Director
E: a.scanlon@bartongold.com.au
T: +61 425 226 649

Shannon Coates
Company Secretary
E: cosec@bartongold.com.au
T: +61 8 9322 1587



Link: Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Related Companies
Barton Gold Holdings Limited cs ct ja en kr ae 
ABN Newswire
ABN Newswire This Page Viewed:  
Related Industry Topics:

#Financial General#Mining#Gold

Presentation

Download PresentationDownload Presentation

RELATED VIDEO

  • VIDEO: Barton Gold Holdings Ltd (ASX:BGD) Interview with MD Alexander Scanlon via ABN Newswire
  • Barton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) Seismic Targeting Program Completed at Tarcoola Gold Project

    • Barton Gold Holdings Limited


    Read More About Barton Gold Holdings Limited