Malibu, CA, Mar 17, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of MoneyTalk Radio, Ellis Martin shares the story of a new rideshare app, WarpSpeed Taxi Inc. ( WRPT:OTCMKTS ). WarpSpeed Taxi combines ride-hailing, as well as food, grocery, and courier delivery all in one application. The service will be more affordable to both customers and businesses all the while creating a much larger target market for drivers. WarpSpeed Taxi will maintain a high level of focus on customer service and deliver a better and friendlier approach based on customer feedback.



Loyalty programs and benefits will be offered to WarpSpeed Taxi customers to retain their trust and attract new users. WarpSpeed Taxi will continuously develop its technology and business model to stay competitive and meet the demands of the market.



Businesses won't have to sacrifice fair margins to offer delivery services. And drivers will receive a larger overall cut by providing multiple types of services. The warp speed model is unlike any other taxi or delivery model currently on the market. Their platform has been designed from the ground up to be exceptionally modular, allowing it to be cloned and customized to target local markets throughout the world. This allows WarpSpeed Taxi to set up joint ventures with third party operators, individuals, or companies anywhere on the planet. Local venture partners will be asked to fund these joint ventures through an initial six month period. In return, they gain 50 percent ownership of a locally branded ride hailing and delivery company. This model will allow WarpSpeed to launch rapidly and cost effectively in multiple new markets around the world. WarpSpeed Taxi will retain 50 percent ownership of each local venture in each new country and will receive 2.5 percent of all gross revenues as an effective licensing fee for the use of the WarpSpeed platform.



The company expects the app to be operational on multiple phone platforms within 120 days and launch in the United States. It has successfully completed beta-testing in India. India is host to a population of 1.3 billion people and a great market for this service. Again it will first launch in the United States, then going forward aim to reach 90 percent of the global population with equity partners in all domains, also serving rural communities where there are no ride hailing or delivery services as mentioned.



Customer service. Service after the sale. Kind and helpful drivers, delivery people, partners with equity in the business.



WarpSpeed Taxi is a paid sponsor of Money Talk Radio with Ellis Martin and Martin City Studios.



About WarpSpeed Taxi Inc.

WarpSpeed Taxi Inc. (OTCMKTS:WRPT) is the future of transportation. We've combined ride-hailing with food, grocery and courier delivery to create an all-in-one application that is more affordable for both customers and businesses.

We are a publicly-traded company that trades on the US OTC market under the stock symbol WRPT. Unlike any other Taxi or delivery model, our main priority is to make your life easier, providing you with the fastest way to get to your location in no time.

