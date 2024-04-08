loading.........

Malibu, CA, April 8, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Welcome to Money Talk Radio and The Ellis Martin Report. Today Ellis Martin has the pleasure of speaking with Patrice Roy and Jonathan Lafontaine. Mr. Roy is the director of geological information and promotion at the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests (MNRF) for the Canadian Province of Quebec. In this capacity, he is in charge of managing geological information generated by geological surveys and mineral exploration work, of the promotion of Quebec's mineral potential and of public awareness with regard to the mining sector. Working in the mining sector for nearly 25 years, Mr. Roy has been employed by the MNRF since 2001. He notably held the position of senior editor of the Quebec Plan for the Development of Critical and Strategic Minerals 2020-2025 and of Director of the Bureau de la Connaissance Geoscientifique du Quebec. In this capacity, he was responsible for planning and implementing geoscientific surveys throughout the province.



Jonathan Lafontaine has been a strategic advisor for the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forest of Quebec since 2020. He is highly involved with the implementation of the Critical and Strategic Mineral Plan, especially to help promote the mineral potential of Quebec, and plays an important part in tracking exploration activity for the government in the province. Mr Lafontaine is a professional geologist registered in Quebec, Saskatchewan, and New Brunswick. He has well over 20 years of technical and corporate experience and has worked on several projects of different commodities throughout Canada, working with diverse organizations from major mining companies to junior explorers.



He has also held significant roles in corporate development, in mining investment, and in managing international technical committees.



Our guests provide an overview of the business of mining in Quebec and the long history of the management of natural resources in the Canadian province. This is the first of a series of several interviews showcasing one of the best morning jurisdictions in the world.



About The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests of Quebec



The Department has developed various means over the years to promote and oversee the development of Quebec's mineral resources, with a view to sustainable development and to the benefit of the population.



These means include a plan to develop the minerals for the future that are essential to the energy transition, the use of tools to support innovation and research, the acquisition and sharing of knowledge about our mineral potential. They are all based on a set of policies and a modern legal and regulatory framework that promote transparency and best management practices.



To Listen to the Interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/6L9PGFXY





About The Ellis Martin Report





