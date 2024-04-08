  Barton Gold Holdings Limited Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
Drilling Restarts on Tarcoola Open Pit Floor
Adelaide, April 8, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Barton Gold Holdings Limited (googlechartASX:BGD) (googlechartBGD3:FRA) (googlechartBGDFF:OTCMKTS) is pleased to confirm the restart of RC drilling inside the Perseverance open pit mine at the Tarcoola Gold Project (Tarcoola), to complete the program which ended early during December 2023 due to severe weather.

The program will include ~12 RC drill holes totalling ~1,100 metres, targeting immediate extensions of pit floor mineralisation. Following the completion of this drilling Barton will process assays for current and December 2023 RC drilling, and ~600m of diamond drilling (DD) completed during September 2023.

This drilling aims to convert shallow extensions of the pit to initial JORC Resources, with the balance of 2024 Tarcoola programs focused on high priority regional targets identified in Barton's recent seismic survey.

Commenting on planned 2024 Tarcoola drilling, Barton Managing Director Alex Scanlon said:

"Now that we are advancing the 1.5Moz Au Tunkillia Gold Project into baseline economic analyses, we are focused on pursuing shallow, high-grade targets like those identified in the neighbouring Tarcoola Goldfield. "Shallow, easily accessible mineralisation in this historical high-grade producing field could enhance the overall economics of a large-scale Tunkillia development, and also potentially support an accelerated return to production and cash flow by leveraging our existing Central Gawler Mill into 'Stage 1' operations.

"Even minor open pit extensions can offer high-value ounces considering our fully permitted Mining Lease, fully licensed mill, and the significantly reduced capital and operating requirements for an existing open pit mine.

"We look forward to an exciting 2024 as we test several new targets identified in our recently published structural map of the Tarcoola Goldfield, and determine the roadmap for Barton's transition from 'explorer' to 'producer'."


About Barton Gold Holdings Limited

Barton Gold HoldingsBarton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) (FRA:BGD3) (OTCQB:BGDFF) is an ASX listed Australian gold exploration company with a total attributable ~1.1Moz Au JORC (2012) Mineral Resources endowment (28.74Mt @ 1.2 g/t Au), a pipeline of advanced exploration projects and brownfield mines, and 100% ownership of the only regional gold mill in the central Gawler Craton of South Australia.

