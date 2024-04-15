  Barton Gold Holdings Limited Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
SPP Update - Strong Demand, Early Applications Encouraged
Adelaide, April 15, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Barton Gold Holdings Limited (googlechartASX:BGD) (googlechartBGD3:FRA) (googlechartBGDFF:OTCMKTS) is pleased to provide an interim update in relation to the SPP that opened on Tuesday, 9 April 2024.

In that announcement Barton stated it was targeting to raise $1 million under the SPP offer. The indicative closing date announced for the SPP was 5.00pm (AWST) on Friday, 26 April 2024.

Early demand for participation in the SPP has been very strong.

Further to the SPP announcement and the SPP Offer Booklet, the Company reserves the discretion to reduce or increase the SPP, to scale back applications, and to close the SPP offer early without notice.

Accordingly, any eligible shareholder that wishes to participate in the SPP is encouraged to apply as soon as possible.

Please refer to the letter to shareholders and SPP Offer Booklet published on Tuesday, 9 April 2024 for all other details of the SPP.

Commenting on the ongoing SPP, Barton Managing Director Alex Scanlon said:

"The SPP is an opportunity for all eligible shareholders to extend their participation in Barton's story alongside our institutional and sophisticated investors.

"We are honoured to receive such a significant early expression of support for the SPP, and we thank all our shareholders for their continued and growing support of our vision.

"Given the pace of early applications, we encourage any eligible shareholder who is interested to take up the SPP opportunity to apply as early as possible."


About Barton Gold Holdings Limited

Barton Gold HoldingsBarton Gold Holdings Limited (ASX:BGD) (FRA:BGD3) (OTCQB:BGDFF) is an ASX listed Australian gold exploration company with a total attributable ~1.1Moz Au JORC (2012) Mineral Resources endowment (28.74Mt @ 1.2 g/t Au), a pipeline of advanced exploration projects and brownfield mines, and 100% ownership of the only regional gold mill in the central Gawler Craton of South Australia.

Contact
Alexander Scanlon
Managing Director
E: a.scanlon@bartongold.com.au
T: +61 425 226 649

Shannon Coates
Company Secretary
E: cosec@bartongold.com.au
T: +61 8 9322 1587



