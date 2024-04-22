loading.........

Malibu, CA, April 22, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of Money Talk Radio with Ellis Martin, we speak with Dr. Allen Davidoff, CEO of XORTX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:XRTX ) ( CVE:XRTX ), a pioneer in developing new therapies for progressive kidney disease and diabetes.



Recently Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX ) announced it is paying $4.9 billion to acquire Alpine Immune Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALPN ). Alpine has developed an experimental drug povetacicept to treat IgA nephropathy, a kidney disease that's attracted increasing interest ranging from big drugmakers to VCs. This development bodes well for companies in the space such as XORTX as a future potential acquisition target. We also discuss the long term effects of covid-19 and exacerbating both diabetes and kidney disease.



To Listen to the Interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/ACSYMN3P





About The Ellis Martin Report





The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

About XORTX Therapeutics, Inc.

XORTX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:XRTX) (CVE:XRTX) is a drug based biotechnology company primarily focused on orphan disease indications which have aberrant purine metabolism and frequently high serum uric acid imbalance. Our focus on developing kidney therapies also includes therapeutics programs for large markets such as diabetic nephropathy and acute kidney injury associated with respiratory virus infections such as SARS-CoV-2.

We possess patents and patent applications that may include U.S. and international rights regarding the development of uric acid-lowering agents for the treatment of hypertension, insulin resistance, diabetes, metabolic syndrome, and kidney injury.

Related Companies