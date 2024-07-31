loading.........

Malibu, CA, July 31, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - TRU Precious Metals Corp. ( CVE:TRU ) ( TRUIF:OTCMKTS ) ( 706:FRA ) is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive earn-in agreement with Eldorado Gold Corporation ( TSE:ELD ) ( NYSE:EGO ) pursuant to which Eldorado has been granted the exclusive option (the "Option") to earn an 80% ownership interest in TRU's Golden Rose Project, strategically located along the gold deposit-bearing Cape Ray - Valentine Lake Shear Zone in Central Newfoundland.



TRU Co-Founder and CEO Joel Freudman commented: "We are thrilled to partner with Eldorado to advance the Golden Rose Project, which we consider a strong endorsement of the work completed since optioning the initial land package from Altius Minerals in 2021, including leveraging the support of our strategic investor Ormonde Mining over the past year. Eldorado's expenditures under the Option Agreement will accelerate the advancement of the Project's gold and copper potential, while the cash payments will help fund TRU's corporate overhead as we remain operator of the Project."



About TRU Precious Metals Corp.

TRU Precious Metals Corp. (CVE:TRU) (OTCMKTS:TRUIF) is on a mission to build long-term shareholder value through prudent natural resource property development and transactions. TRU is exploring for gold and copper in the highly prospective Central Newfoundland Gold Belt on its 100%-owned Golden Rose Project, originally optioned from TSX-listed Altius Minerals. Golden Rose is a regional-scale 264.25 km2 land package, including 45 km of strike length along the deposit-bearing Cape Ray - Valentine Lake Shear Zone, directly between Calibre Mining's Valentine Gold Project and AuMEGA Metals' Cape Ray Gold Project. In addition, TRU has an option to acquire up to an aggregate 65% ownership interest in two claim packages covering 33.25 km2 including a 12 km strike length along the Shear Zone within Golden Rose. TRU is approximately 37%-owned by European strategic investor Ormonde Mining plc (AQSE:ORM).

