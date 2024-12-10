  The Ellis Martin Report Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
Malibu, CA, Dec 10, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report and Money Talk Radio we visit with Alexandra Woodyer Sherron, President and CEO of Empress Royalty Corp. (googlechartCVE:EMPR) (googlechartEMPYF:OTCMKTS). Empress Royalty is a global royalty and streaming creation company providing investors with a diversified portfolio of gold and silver investments with projects in Mexico, Peru, Mozambique and South Africa. The company's primary focus is investing in companies that are in production or near-term production.

About Empress Royalty Corp.

Empress Royalty Corp. (CVE:EMPR) (OTCMKTS:EMPYF). is a global royalty and streaming creation company providing investors with a diversified portfolio of gold and silver investments. Since publicly listing in December 2020, Empress Royalty has built a portfolio of 17 precious metal investments and is actively investing in mining companies with development and production stage projects who require additional non-dilutive capital. 

Empress Royalty applies a financially disciplined approach to investing in these cost-effective operations with strong experienced management teams and excellent upside potential. This business model capitalizes on the stable cash flow and long-term capital gains of streaming and royalty investments which allow Empress Royalty to generate revenue and create value for its shareholders.

