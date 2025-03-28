

Australian Patent Granted for OxiDx Oxidative Stress Test

Perth, Mar 28, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd ( ASX:PIQ ) ( PIQLF:OTCMKTS ), a pioneer in precision diagnostics, is pleased to announce that its subsidiary OxiDx Pty Ltd, has secured new intellectual property protection following the grant of a patent in Australia for the platform technology which precisely measures levels of oxidative stress.



- the OxiDx test, which detects oxidative stress via a simple fingerprick blood sample, is gaining interest from diverse sectors including high-performance sports and horse racing



- The new Australian patent for the OxiDx technology is valid until 2039 with intellectual property protection now covering the USA, Japan, Europe and Australia, with other jurisdictions pending



- Upcoming Commercialisation - Proteomics International plans to first launch the OxiDx test in Australia and then expand into the US, with ongoing validation studies in athletes and racehorses



- Health impact - Oxidative stress is linked to over 70 health conditions, including muscle injuries which account for up to 55% of sports injuries and $1.2 billion in treatment costs in Australia



Oxidative stress occurs when the body's antioxidant defences are overwhelmed by an excess of toxic oxidants, often referred to as free radicals. Oxidative stress is implicated in over 70 health conditions, with levels often reflective of a person's health condition. The OxiDx test is being used to measure levels of muscle damage via a simple fingerprick blood sample to detect protein biomarkers in the blood.



In professional sports, muscle injuries are the most frequent cause of incapacity, accounting for up to 55% of all injuries. Similarly, in the horse racing industry, 85% of thoroughbreds suffer at least one injury during their first 2-3 years of their racing career. In 2023, $1.2 billion was spent on treating potentially avoidable sports injuries in Australia.



Proteomics International Managing Director Dr Richard Lipscombe said the new patent grant was an important extension to the life span for intellectual property protection of the OxiDx technology in Australia. "We now have broad, long term protection for the technology which greatly strengthens its commercial value. The OxiDx test is attracting wide-ranging interest - from sports shoe companies to horse trainers, and we are looking forward to bringing it to market in the coming months."



The patent for Australia (no. 2019240758) is a second generation patent for the technology platform and titled "Methods for measuring relative oxidation levels of a protein". The new Australian patent has been granted, effective 12 March 2025, and follows the earlier granting of second generation patents in Europe and Japan, with all patents valid until March 2039. The Company's original OxiDx patents cover Australia and USA, and are valid until 2026 and 2028 respectively. The second generation patent is also pending in USA, Singapore, India and China.



OxiDx commercialisation next steps:



- Groundbreaking results have recently demonstrated the OxiDx test can identify and assess recovery from exercise-induced muscle damage in elite marathon runners [ASX 31 December 2024]



- Proof of conduct study underway to confirm the ability of the OxiDx test to predict muscle damage in racehorses



- Proteomics International aims to launch the novel test in Australia through its OxiDx subsidiary in mid 2025, and then expand into the USA via the Company's new US Reference Laboratory [ASX 28 February]



About OxiDx



OxiDx Pty Ltd (Perth, Western Australia) is a 66 per cent owned subsidiary of Proteomics International.



OxiDx is commercialising technology for measuring oxidative stress developed in collaboration with The University of Western Australia. Oxidative stress is implicated in over 70 health conditions, with levels often reflective of a person or animal's health condition. The patented OxiDx test detects systemic oxidative stress using a precise ratio-metric method to detect protein biomarkers via a simple fingerpick blood sample that can be collected in the home or on the field. Target applications include high-performance athletes and the horse racing industry, where the OxiDx test can be used to assess muscle damage and to monitor recovery from heavy exercise.





About Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd





Proteomics International Laboratories (ASX:PIQ) is a wholly owned subsidiary and trading name of PILL, a medical technology company at the forefront of predictive diagnostics and bioanalytical services. The Company specialises in the area of proteomics - the industrial scale study of the structure and function of proteins. Proteomics International's mission is to improve the quality of lives by the creation and application of innovative tools that enable the improved treatment of disease.

