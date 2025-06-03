

Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Sydney, June 3, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Empire Energy Group Limited ( ASX:EEG ) ( EEGUF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Alexander Hunter as Chief Financial Officer effective 3 June 2025.



Mr Hunter has 20 years' experience in the energy and resources sector with a focus on corporate finance, mergers and acquisitions, capital raising and corporate financial management. He has worked for the past six years providing corporate finance and M&A consulting services to listed and unlisted energy and mining companies.



He has held senior executive roles in ASX listed companies including Chief Financial Officer of Elk Petroleum and General Manager of Business Development for Drillsearch Energy. In these roles he was instrumental in rationalising and growing the businesses through successful asset sales and acquisitions, equity and debt capital raisings, public market mergers and takeovers, post-merger integration and growth of the business finance teams & financial management capabilities.



Mr Hunter was previously a senior executive at RFC Ambrian where he specialised in resources, energy and industrial company mergers and acquisitions and capital raising. Prior to his career in finance, he held engineering and project management roles in civil construction and infrastructure development projects in Australia.



He has a Bachelor of Engineering, an MBA from the University of Southern California Marshall School of Business and holds postgraduate qualifications in applied finance business law.



The deep experience and skills that Mr Hunter brings to the company will be critical as Empire transitions to Beetaloo Basin gas producer.



Robin Polson has retired from the role of Chief Financial Officer. Mr Polson joined Empire as a commercial advisor to the Company in September 2021 and was appointed as Chief Financial Officer in July 2022.



During his tenure, Mr Polson played a critical role in the negotiation of Empire's gas sales agreement with the Northern Territory Government, under which Empire will supply up to 25 TJ / day to the local NT market for up to 10 years. Mr Polson played an important role in negotiating and executing the $65 million credit facility with Macquarie Bank Limited which is supporting the development of the Carpentaria Pilot Project, and in the successful completion of our US asset divestiture program, as a result of which Empire is now a Beetaloo / McArthur Basin pure play.



Comments from Managing Director Alex Underwood:



"We are delighted that Alex Hunter is joining Empire Energy at such a crucial time for the company. As we transition to gas production the company operations will continue to grow in both scale and complexity, and Alex brings the right mix of corporate and commercial experience to help the Empire team deliver that growth and create value for Empire shareholders.



We thank Robin Polson for his dedicated service to the Company over the last 4 years, a period during which Empire has materially progressed from explorer towards the commencement of production. The entire Empire team wishes Robin well."





