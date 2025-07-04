

Investor Webinar

Adelaide, July 4, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Resolution Minerals Ltd ( ASX:RML ) ( NC3:FRA ) ( RLMLF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to invite shareholders and investors to an Investor Webinar where management will provide a Company update on the recent ASX Announcements.



- Acquisition of the Horse Heaven Gold-Antimony-Tungsten Project which is adjacent to the Perpetua Resources Corp. (PPTA.NAS) Stibnite Gold Mine



- Dual listing expected to expedite growth and unlock value for existing Australian and new U.S. shareholders through the OTCQB Markets listing (ticker: RLMLF)



- Appointment of Clewett Global Services as external affairs advisers to support the development of the Horse Heaven Antimony-Gold-Silver-Tungsten project in Idaho, USA



- Appointment of Austin Zinsser, a former Senior Resource Geologist and in exploration and development roles on NASDAQ-listed Perpetua Resources' (PPTA.NAS)



- Commencement of the maiden exploration program at the Horse Heaven Gold-Silver-Tungsten Project in Idaho, USA.



The webinar details are as follows:



Date: Monday 7 July 2025

Time: 11:00am AEST / 9:00am AWST



Registration Link:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/588ZOZ1C



Participants will be able to submit questions via the Panel throughout the presentation; however, we highly encourage attendees to send through questions via email beforehand to info@janemorganmanagement.com.au





About Resolution Minerals Ltd





Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and battery metals - such as antimony, gold, copper, and uranium.

Resolution Minerals Ltd Listed on the ASX in 2017 and has a broad portfolio of assets, such as the Drake East Antimony-Gold Project in north-eastern NSW and George Project prospective for silica sand and uranium.

