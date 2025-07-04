  Resolution Minerals Ltd Stock Market Press Releases and Company Profile
Investor Webinar
Investor Webinar

Adelaide, July 4, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) (FRA:NC3) (OTCMKTS:RLMLF) is pleased to invite shareholders and investors to an Investor Webinar where management will provide a Company update on the recent ASX Announcements.

- Acquisition of the Horse Heaven Gold-Antimony-Tungsten Project which is adjacent to the Perpetua Resources Corp. (PPTA.NAS) Stibnite Gold Mine

- Dual listing expected to expedite growth and unlock value for existing Australian and new U.S. shareholders through the OTCQB Markets listing (ticker: RLMLF)

- Appointment of Clewett Global Services as external affairs advisers to support the development of the Horse Heaven Antimony-Gold-Silver-Tungsten project in Idaho, USA

- Appointment of Austin Zinsser, a former Senior Resource Geologist and in exploration and development roles on NASDAQ-listed Perpetua Resources' (PPTA.NAS)

- Commencement of the maiden exploration program at the Horse Heaven Gold-Silver-Tungsten Project in Idaho, USA.

The webinar details are as follows:

Date: Monday 7 July 2025
Time: 11:00am AEST / 9:00am AWST

Registration Link:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/588ZOZ1C

Participants will be able to submit questions via the Panel throughout the presentation; however, we highly encourage attendees to send through questions via email beforehand to info@janemorganmanagement.com.au


About Resolution Minerals Ltd

Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) is a mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and battery metals - such as antimony, gold, copper, and uranium. 

Resolution Minerals Ltd Listed on the ASX in 2017 and has a broad portfolio of assets, such as the Drake East Antimony-Gold Project in north-eastern NSW and George Project prospective for silica sand and uranium.

Contact
Aharon Zaetz
Executive Director
Resolution Minerals Ltd
M: +61 424 743 098
ari@resolutionminerals.com

Jane Morgan
Investor Relations
Jane Morgan Management
M: +61 405 555 618
jm@janemorganmanagement.com.au



