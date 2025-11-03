loading.........

Perth, Nov 3, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report, host Ellis Martin speaks with William Witham, Managing Director of Pinnacle Minerals Ltd ( ASX:PIM ), a diversified critical-minerals company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange and now expanding its exploration footprint into Idaho and Washington State in the United States.



Pinnacle's recent acquisitions mark an important U.S. pivot, complementing existing projects in South Australia, Western Australia, and Quebec, Canada. The company is advancing opportunities in antimony, rare earth elements, lithium, and gold - materials vital to the global energy transition and modern defense supply chains.



Mr Witham discusses the strategic value of these metals, Australia's deep exploration culture, and the growing Australia-U.S. partnership under the AUKUS and critical-minerals frameworks. With approximately A$5 million raised for initial exploration and drilling in 2025, Pinnacle Minerals is well funded and positioned as part of a new generation of ASX-listed explorers contributing to North American resource independence.



Pinnacle Minerals Ltd (ASX:PIM) is a technology minerals exploration company focused on delivering shareholder value through the discovery and development of high-quality battery and technology metals projects in the United States, Canada, Western Australia, and South Australia.

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) and Money Talk Radio feature interviews with industry leaders in mining, biotech, energy, and technology. The program is globally syndicated through multiple financial platforms and streaming services.

