

December 2019 Investor Presentation

Adelaide, Dec 16, 2019 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Resolution Minerals Ltd ( ASX:RML ) December 2019 Investor Presentation outlining the first 45 days since the company began the transformation from Northern Cobalt to Resolution Minerals Ltd.FIRST 45 DAYS SINCE COMPANY TRANSFORMATIONCompleted- Construction of a spur road from the Pogo Gold Mine Road to the priority Aurora drill targets- Field recovery of historic drill core for multi element geochemistry from the E1 and ER Prospects- Reprocessing and combining historic geophysics datasets- Interpretation of Millrock's CSAMT geophysics to define drill collars for the Aurora & Echo Targets- Drilling permissions granted for West Pogo Block on the Aurora Targets- Successful drilling of a water well for the- Drill targeting for West Pogo Block Aurora Targets and Echo TargetsCurrently underway- Re logging and assaying of historic drill core for multi element geochemistry due February'20- Further desktop studies on regional targets and compilation of historic datasets due February'20- Due Diligence under an exclusive 100 day option to commence earn in near completion2020 Drilling program, Q1 start- Diamond core drilling scheduled for Q1, 2020 Aurora Targets: first program five (5) holes for 2,050m- Follow up drilling programs at Aurora Targets (1,800m) and Echo Targets (1,900m) Q2, Q3, Q4To view the presentation, please visit:About Resolution Minerals Ltd

Resolution Minerals Ltd (ASX:RML) is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and battery metals - such as gold, copper, cobalt, and vanadium.

The company is led by Managing Director Duncan Chessell and an experienced team with proven success in corporate finance, marketing, metallurgy and geoscience. This equips Resolution Minerals with the tools to meet the changing demands of the mining markets.

Resolution Minerals Ltd Listed on the ASX in 2017 with a focus on the exploration of the Wollogorang Copper Cobalt Project. It has since aquired the Snettisham Vanadium Project and more entered into a binding agreement witth Millrock Resources to earn up to 80% of the highly prospective 64North Gold Project.