Acquires Drill Rig for the Namibia Program

Malibu, CA, Feb 18, 2020 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Geologist and Manager of Operations Scot Evans of ReconAfrica trading ( CVE:RECO ) ( OTCMKTS:LGDOF ). Mr. Evans is an energy industry leader with a combined 35 years of experience with Exxon, Landmark Graphics and Halliburton.In his last position, Mr. Evans served as Vice President of Halliburton's Integrated Asset Management and Technical Consulting organizations, where he grew production from 20K to over 100K barrels of oil equivalent per day, creating the equivalent of a Mid-Cap upstream oil company. ReconAfrica is a junior oil and gas company engaged in the development of the newly discovered Kavango Sedimentary Basin, in northeast Namibia, where the Company holds a 90% working interest in petroleum licenses, comprising approximately 6.3 million contiguous acres. In this segment Mr. Evans discusses the acquisition and transport of a new modern drill rig to Namibia in order to execute the company's drilling program at Kavango.To view the interview, please visit:About ReconAfrica

ReconAfrica (CVE:RECO) (OTCMKTS:LGDOF) is a junior oil and gas company engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas in Namibia. ReconAfrica holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration licence in northeast Namibia which covers the entire Kavango sedimentary basin. The exploration licence covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 sq km (6.3 million acres), and based on commercial success, it entitles ReconAfrica to obtain a 25 year production licence. The Kavango Basin offers both large scale conventional and non-conventional play types.

About The Ellis Martin Report

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.