Malibu, CA, Oct 1, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin on Money Talk Radio and The Ellis Martin Report for a conversation with Terry Lynch, CEO of Power Metallic Mines Inc. (googlechartCVE:PNPN) (googlechartPNPNF:OTCMKTS).

Power Metallic Mines is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on its high-grade Nisk Project in Quebec, a polymetallic discovery with the potential to become a "super giant" comparable to Russia's Norilsk, but in one of the safest, most mining-friendly jurisdictions in the world.

Highlights from the conversation:

The Nisk Project in Quebec

Power Metallic's flagship property contains high-grade copper, nickel, platinum, palladium, cobalt, gold, and silver, with strong infrastructure advantages including:

A Hydro Quebec substation directly across the road, providing low-carbon, inexpensive hydropower

Major highway and town access for logistics and community support

Generous provincial tax credits covering 50% of exploration costs

Recent Drill Results

Terry shares results from the company's summer drill program, extending mineralization at the Lion Zone. Results included some of the top five holes ever drilled in Quebec, such as 20 meters of 8% copper equivalent. He also highlights the acquisition of new land packages, including the Hydro Lands, critical for future expansion.

Market Outlook for Copper

Terry believes copper is poised for a major bull run, citing growing demand from electrification, AI data centers, and energy infrastructure. He explains how copper supply remains tight due to slow mine development and ongoing production setbacks - a setup for potentially surging prices.

Offtake and North American Supply Chains

With a new copper smelter being built in Quebec, Lynch emphasizes the likelihood of keeping concentrate within North America, aligned with regional energy transition needs and U.S./Canada supply security goals.

What's Next for Power Metallic

The next six months will be news-heavy:

Assay results every 3-4 weeks

Planned uplisting to the New York Stock Exchange by the end of October

A listing from their Chilean mill subsidiary

Updates from their initiatives in Saudi Arabia

Why Power Metallic?

With a diverse suite of critical and precious metals, advantageous jurisdictional support, near-term catalysts, and major infrastructure advantages, Power Metallic Mines is positioning itself as one of the most compelling Canadian exploration stories.

About Power Metallic Mines Inc

Power Nickel Inc.Power Metallic Mines Inc. (CVE:PNPN) (OTCMKTS:PNPNF) is a Canadian exploration company focusing on developing the High-Grade Nickel Copper PGM, Gold and Silver Nisk project into Canada's next polymetallic mine. On February 1, 2021, Power Metallic (then called Chilean Metals) completed the acquisition of its option to acquire up to 80% of the Nisk project from Critical Elements Lithium Corp. The NISK property comprises a large land position (20 kilometres of strike length) with numerous high-grade intercepts. Power Metallic is focused on expanding the high-grade nickel-copper PGM, Gold and Silver mineralization with a series of drill programs designed to evaluate the initial Nisk discovery zone, the Lion discovery zone and to explore the land package for adjacent potential poly metallic deposits.

About The Ellis Martin Report

Ellis Martin ReportThe Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) and Money Talk Radio feature interviews with industry leaders in mining, biotech, energy, and technology. The program is globally syndicated through multiple financial platforms and streaming services.

Contact
Mr. Terry Lynch, CEO
+1-647-448-8044
terry@powernickel.com
https://www.powernickel.com


