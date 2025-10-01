loading.........

Malibu, CA, Oct 1, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin on Money Talk Radio and The Ellis Martin Report for a conversation with Terry Lynch, CEO of Power Metallic Mines Inc. ( CVE:PNPN ) ( PNPNF:OTCMKTS ).



Power Metallic Mines is a Canadian junior exploration company focused on its high-grade Nisk Project in Quebec, a polymetallic discovery with the potential to become a "super giant" comparable to Russia's Norilsk, but in one of the safest, most mining-friendly jurisdictions in the world.



Highlights from the conversation:



The Nisk Project in Quebec



Power Metallic's flagship property contains high-grade copper, nickel, platinum, palladium, cobalt, gold, and silver, with strong infrastructure advantages including:



A Hydro Quebec substation directly across the road, providing low-carbon, inexpensive hydropower



Major highway and town access for logistics and community support



Generous provincial tax credits covering 50% of exploration costs



Recent Drill Results



Terry shares results from the company's summer drill program, extending mineralization at the Lion Zone. Results included some of the top five holes ever drilled in Quebec, such as 20 meters of 8% copper equivalent. He also highlights the acquisition of new land packages, including the Hydro Lands, critical for future expansion.



Market Outlook for Copper



Terry believes copper is poised for a major bull run, citing growing demand from electrification, AI data centers, and energy infrastructure. He explains how copper supply remains tight due to slow mine development and ongoing production setbacks - a setup for potentially surging prices.



Offtake and North American Supply Chains



With a new copper smelter being built in Quebec, Lynch emphasizes the likelihood of keeping concentrate within North America, aligned with regional energy transition needs and U.S./Canada supply security goals.



What's Next for Power Metallic



The next six months will be news-heavy:



Assay results every 3-4 weeks



Planned uplisting to the New York Stock Exchange by the end of October



A listing from their Chilean mill subsidiary



Updates from their initiatives in Saudi Arabia



Why Power Metallic?



With a diverse suite of critical and precious metals, advantageous jurisdictional support, near-term catalysts, and major infrastructure advantages, Power Metallic Mines is positioning itself as one of the most compelling Canadian exploration stories.



To Listen to the Interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/4QT08629





About Power Metallic Mines Inc





Power Metallic Mines Inc. (CVE:PNPN) (OTCMKTS:PNPNF) is a Canadian exploration company focusing on developing the High-Grade Nickel Copper PGM, Gold and Silver Nisk project into Canada's next polymetallic mine. On February 1, 2021, Power Metallic (then called Chilean Metals) completed the acquisition of its option to acquire up to 80% of the Nisk project from Critical Elements Lithium Corp. The NISK property comprises a large land position (20 kilometres of strike length) with numerous high-grade intercepts. Power Metallic is focused on expanding the high-grade nickel-copper PGM, Gold and Silver mineralization with a series of drill programs designed to evaluate the initial Nisk discovery zone, the Lion discovery zone and to explore the land package for adjacent potential poly metallic deposits.

About The Ellis Martin Report

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) and Money Talk Radio feature interviews with industry leaders in mining, biotech, energy, and technology. The program is globally syndicated through multiple financial platforms and streaming services.

Related Companies