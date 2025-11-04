loading.........

Malibu, CA, Nov 4, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Power Metallic Mines Inc. ( CVE:PNPN ) ( PNPNF:OTCMKTS ) is positioning itself for the next major phase of growth in the critical minerals sector.



In my latest conversation on Money Talk Radio and The Ellis Martin Report, CEO Terry Lynch shares new details on the company's expanding Quebec-based polymetallic discovery - a project rich in copper, nickel, platinum, palladium, cobalt, gold, and silver.



We discuss:



- New high-grade drill results from the Lion Zone and emerging Tiger Zone targets



- Strategic land expansion to 313 km2, including the Hydro Lands and LIFT Package



- The company's upcoming NYSE listing, expected after U.S. Thanksgiving



- Quebec's 50% exploration tax credit and strong First Nations partnerships



- The broader outlook for the battery metals and clean energy markets



Power Metallic continues to advance what could become one of North America's most important new critical mineral districts.



To Listen to the Interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/FJW21D4E





About Power Metallic Mines Inc





Power Metallic Mines Inc. (CVE:PNPN) (OTCMKTS:PNPNF) is a Canadian exploration company focusing on developing the High-Grade Nickel Copper PGM, Gold and Silver Nisk project into Canada's next polymetallic mine. On February 1, 2021, Power Metallic (then called Chilean Metals) completed the acquisition of its option to acquire up to 80% of the Nisk project from Critical Elements Lithium Corp. The NISK property comprises a large land position (20 kilometres of strike length) with numerous high-grade intercepts. Power Metallic is focused on expanding the high-grade nickel-copper PGM, Gold and Silver mineralization with a series of drill programs designed to evaluate the initial Nisk discovery zone, the Lion discovery zone and to explore the land package for adjacent potential poly metallic deposits.

About The Ellis Martin Report

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) and Money Talk Radio feature interviews with industry leaders in mining, biotech, energy, and technology. The program is globally syndicated through multiple financial platforms and streaming services.

Related Companies