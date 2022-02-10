Toronto, Feb 10, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with Dr. Paul West-Sells, the President and CEO of Western Copper and Gold Corporation, ( NYSE:WRN ) ( TSE:WRN ). Mr. Martin asks Dr. West-Sells why Rio Tinto made such a large financial commitment to further develop the company's Casino Project in Canada's Yukon Territory.To listen to the Interview, please visit:About Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN) (TSE:WRN) is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world. The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.