Toronto, April 13, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this segment of The Ellis Martin Report we speak with Dr. Paul West-Sells, CEO of Western Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN) (TSE:WRN) with a full update on the company including a large investment by Mitsubishi Materials Corporation of C$21.3 million and an additional C$2.3 million from Rio Tinto, increasing their position. The Casino Project will be a mine!

About Western Copper and Gold Corporation

Western Copper and Gold CorporationWestern Copper and Gold Corporation (NYSE:WRN) (TSE:WRN) is developing the Casino Project, Canada's premier copper-gold mine in the Yukon Territory and one of the most economic greenfield copper-gold mining projects in the world. The Company is committed to working collaboratively with our First Nations and local communities to progress the Casino project using internationally recognized responsible mining technologies and practices.

    


